Protests over defense minister’s dismissal spread to four Ukrainian cities

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Protests over the dismissal of Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov, which began in the capital, Kiev, have spread to Nikolayev, Lutsk and Poltava, the Hromadske-News media outlet reported.

Dozens of people have taken to the streets in these cities, chanting "Shame!" and demanding that Fyodorov be reinstated.

On Thursday, more than 1,000 people took part in protest rallies against Fyodorov's dismissal in at least 18 Ukrainian cities, including Kiev and Lvov.

Fyodorov was dismissed amid a conflict with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky, after calling for his replacement. In addition, Fyodorov failed to fulfill his promise to reform territorial recruitment centers during his six months as defense chief.