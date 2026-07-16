US strikes Bandar Khomeini, destroying a bridge — Fars

TEHRAN, July 16. /TASS/. Iran has reported on the strikes carried out by the US on the city of Bandar Khomeini. As a result of the attack, a bridge connecting Bandar Abbas and Lars was damaged, the Fars agency reported.

According to its information, road services are working on organizing a detour route.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency had reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.