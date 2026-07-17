MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities employ propaganda techniques to indoctrinate children so that they view Russia as an enemy, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova stated at the all-Russia conference titled Serving the Fatherland as a Calling for Youth.

"Unlike Russia, Ukraine has a government agency dedicated to shaping ideology - deciding which books and textbooks children should read," Lantratova explained to conference participants. "Children are being indoctrinated to view Russia with disdain."

Lantratova spoke about books taken from Ukrainian territory, including school textbooks, in which the authorities placed propaganda aimed at denigrating the image of the Russian people.

"Heroes of the Great Patriotic War have been replaced by Nazi criminals, Soviet tanks with fascist swastikas," she noted. "Every word seems designed to foster hatred toward Russia. They have even erased the concept of the 'Great Patriotic War,' replacing it with the 'German-Soviet War.'"

Lantratova also pointed out that Ukrainian authorities produce children's comics featuring superheroes, where Ukrainian soldiers are depicted as positive figures, while Russian soldiers are portrayed as dishonest, dirty, and rude.

"In essence, they depict Russians as barbarians and oppressors," she added. "This narrative is being ingrained in children from a young age, particularly in southeastern Ukraine."