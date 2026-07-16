MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The leadership of the European Union is openly using events such as the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit as a lever of coercion to demonstrate loyalty to the militaristic aspirations of Euro-Atlantic circles, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"The leadership of the European Union is openly using such 'summits' as a lever of coercion to force Balkan and other states to demonstrate loyalty to the militaristic aspirations of Euro-Atlantic circles," the diplomat noted.