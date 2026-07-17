Iran strikes US forces in Kuwait — Fars

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. Iranian drones have attacked US forces and logistical hubs in Kuwait, the Fars news agency said.

"A few hours ago, as part of Operation Lightning’s 12th stage, Arash reconnaissance drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces delivered strikes on manpower and logistical hubs of the <…> US armed forces in Kuwait," the agency quoted the Iranian army as saying in a statement.

The attack came in retaliation for US strikes on the territory of Iran.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency has reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The cities of Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, Bandar Lengeh, Veysian and Chabahar, as well as Iranshahr Airport, also came under attack.