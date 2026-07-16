MELITOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Two civilians of the Donetsk People's Republic were killed and eleven were wounded, including an infant, as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian military, the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, has reported.

"Two people were killed and another eleven civilians of the republic, including an infant, suffered today as a result of attacks by strike UAVs of the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine - TASS note)," Pushilin reported on Max.

According to his information, the outskirts of Volnovakha, Yasinovataya and Gorlovka came under attack.