{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Two people were killed, 11 wounded in DPR over day due to actions of Ukrainian military

According to his information, the outskirts of Volnovakha, Yasinovataya and Gorlovka came under attack

MELITOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Two civilians of the Donetsk People's Republic were killed and eleven were wounded, including an infant, as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian military, the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, has reported.

"Two people were killed and another eleven civilians of the republic, including an infant, suffered today as a result of attacks by strike UAVs of the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine - TASS note)," Pushilin reported on Max.

According to his information, the outskirts of Volnovakha, Yasinovataya and Gorlovka came under attack.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Biden's corruption one of foundations of conflict in Ukraine — Russian envoy
Dmitriev thus commented on the intention of United States Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna to organize hearings that, in her words, would demonstrate money laundering by Ukraine and Kiev's support for Joe Biden's campaign in the 2024 American elections
Read more
Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod region injure five people, including two children
Three civilian women were injured when an FPV drone detonated in the city of Shebekino
Read more
Russian exports of grain, grain-based products up 69% year-to-date
An increase in grain shipments from Russia was recorded: to Turkey, Egypt, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Sudan, Kenya
Read more
US ends second series of strikes on Iran in 24 Hours — CENTCOM
The Central Command says the US struck Iranian command centers, air defense, missile, and drone sites, as well as coastal observation posts
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about removal of Max and VK apps from Google Play
Previously installed services and applications continue to function normally without restrictions
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian long-range UAV storage sites in past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,505 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Kremlin briefing covers US sanctions plans against Russia, Baltic ‘fearmongering’
Dmitry Peskov revealed that Moscow had received signals through existing channels that the US was ready to resume work on the Ukraine settlement after the Iran situation was resolved
Read more
Qatar blocks Israel’s deal with Volkswagen to produce missiles for Iron Dome — media
The deal was blocked despite the memorandum of understanding signed by the parties in April
Read more
Trump believes Ukrainian crisis to be resolved before end of his presidential term
The US president thought it would have ended before
Read more
Russia-China transactions in dollars, euros diminished to ‘negligible level’ — Lavrov
The foreign minister says that financial settlements between Russia and China have been almost entirely converted to national currencies
Read more
Serbia to stay out of military anti-Russian coalition being created by EU — Vulin
"Serbia did not sign the anti-Russian declaration in Kiev," the former Serbian deputy prime minister said
Read more
Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan says US failed in attempts to control Strait of Hormuz
Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani pointed out the republic's comprehensive military, missile, and geopolitical strength
Read more
Closure of Bab el-Mandeb Strait by Houthis to deal blow to container shipping market
According to Vice President of the Russian International Affairs Council Mikhail Margelov, this event would not have a critical impact on oil supplies
Read more
Iran could target US bases if Washington launches ground operation — ex-foreign minister
Iranian lawmaker and former Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki pointed out that all previous agreements with Washington, including the recent memorandum of understanding, "were nothing but deception"
Read more
Russian expert says Fyodorov dismissal by Zelensky money-related
Mikhail Fyodorov also posed a challenge to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky, Alexander Stepanov added
Read more
Russia tests Perun laser system against all types of drones
According to Svarog, the system has proven highly efficient in countering UAVs during field tests
Read more
Battlegroup Center’s new unmanned systems units fully formed, staffed
It made possible to more efficiently conduct fire missions to destroy enemy personnel and equipment
Read more
PM, 16 ministers, defense minister post still vacant: reshuffles in Ukraine's cabinet
The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Sergey Koretsky as the country's prime minister
Read more
Argentina to face Spain in World Cup final
The team beat England 2-1
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports
Russian forces hit Odessa and Chernomorsk port infrastructure facilities used to unload fuel and lubricants and fuel storage tanks for the Ukrainian military
Read more
Europe faces wave of Kiev-orchestrated terrorist attacks — DPR head
Denis Pushilin expressed confidence that Kiev would stage more terrorist attacks following the explosion in Monaco
Read more
Russian tech firm Gagaring offers jobs to Volkswagen employees on chopping block
For those who accept the offer, the laboratory guarantees permanent employment contracts, a competitive salary, and comprehensive relocation support for specialists and their families
Read more
Russia says France's refusal to grant visa to TASS reporter for UNESCO events puzzling
According to Maria Zakharova, on July 17, during a global conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, a UNESCO-Russia International Prize for Achievements Fundamental Sciences will be awarded at UNESCO headquarters in Paris
Read more
By replacing defense minister, Zelensky removes competitor — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the main reason for this is Zelensky's "outspoken competitor," Fyodorov, who "came in the wake of the cardboard Maidan last year as a man who is primarily backed by globalists"
Read more
Von der Leyen promises Kiev ‘safe and secure production sites’ for drones to attack Russia
The European Commission President also promised "huge technological and industrial capacity" in Europe
Read more
Russian grain exports gain 11% to 61 mln tons in 2025-2026 season
Egypt, Turkey, and Iran were the largest importers of Russian grain products during the season
Read more
Foreign interference in Russia intensifies ahead of elections — Security Council
According to Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Yury Kokov, attempts to destabilize the situation from within have failed to produce the desired effect
Read more
EU arms manufacturers team up to develop system to intercept Oreshnik
The communiqué highlighted the contribution of Ukraine’s experience in resisting large-scale air and missile assaults, which will inform the development, testing, and operational evaluation of Bliksem EXO
Read more
EU readies infrastructure for large-scale military conflict — diplomat
Attention is being paid, among other things, to adapting the civilian transport and logistics infrastructure to the tasks of military planning and operational mobility, Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
IRGC strikes US Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan — Mehr agency
According to data obtained by the news agency, the IRGC hit communications systems and fuel storage facilities of the US Armed Forces
Read more
Iran warns of destroying all US infrastructure in region after Trump’s threats
According to the statement, the Strait of Hormuz is a red line for Iran and the country will not tolerate US interference in controlling it
Read more
Greece blocks 21st sanctions package against Russia over threat to business — FT
According to sources cited by the newspaper, the ban on the transportation of Russian LNG would ruin the Greek shipping company Dynagas
Read more
Someone in Russia moves to trademark Spirit of Anchorage
The application for trademark registration was filed with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property, Rospatent, on July 10, 2026
Read more
EU pays highest amount for Russian gas in nearly 1.5 years in May
In May, the EU imported a total of 1.5 bln euro worth of Russian gas
Read more
VK, Max apps disappear from Google Play
Installed services and apps continue to work normally, VK said
Read more
Russian troops approach second line of Ukrainian defense on way to Orekhov — official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the Russian fighters have closely approached the Ukrainian defense line near the Verkhyaya Tersa settlement
Read more
Europe silences breaches of rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians — OSCE envoy
Even as 'sober voices' can still be heard in Europe, there are fewer of them, Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Russian opponents hit civilian targets out of despair, achieve nothing — security council
The bet on strategically defeating Russia has failed, and it is becoming increasingly evident day by day, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov stressed
Read more
One civilian killed, several injured as air defenses down 375 drones over Russia
The Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over 19 Russian regions
Read more
Coalition of the Willing troops in Ukraine, Western sanctions: Foreign Ministry briefing
The conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved if arms supplies to Kiev stop, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Fedorov vs. Syrsky, Gnatov: conflict between heads of Ukraine's military agencies
The Strana news outlet said Fedorov had effectively staged an open mutiny against Zelensky's government during the briefing
Read more
Russian defense chief notified of UAV unit’s analytical groups formation
The task of these groups is to provide a detailed analysis of the use of unmanned systems and organize a more effective use of drones to engage the enemy
Read more
NATO unleashed over 30 military adventures in past 25 years — Russian SC official
Yury Kokov added that trillions of dollars were spent on these activities
Read more
Press review: Trump stuck over Iran war and Zaporozhye chief’s killing may affect peace
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 16th
Read more
Press review: US, Iran vie for Hormuz leverage as Russia, US conclude ISS program by 2030
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 15th
Read more
Europe is banking on Russia’s military defeat - envoy to OSCE
Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that the rhetoric and actions of Britain, France, Germany, Finland, and anti-Russian figures from Central and Eastern Europe have nothing to do with genuine efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine and across the continent
Read more
MOEX Index drops below 2,100 points for first time since Dec 2022 — trading data
By 07:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index stood at 2,084.51 points
Read more
Russia's calm progress toward its goals angers opponents — Security Council official
Russian military personnel, confident in their capabilities, are diligently executing their assigned tasks, Yury Kokov noted
Read more
Safety of millions depended on Zaporozhye nuclear plant chief engineer killed by Kiev
Alexander Yakovlev devoted his entire professional life to nuclear energy
Read more
Cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine, economic challenges: key topics of new Kremlin briefing
The Kremlin is following what’s going on in and around Ukrainian politics amid the ongoing special military operation, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack DPR 24 times over past day
Four civilians were injured
Read more
European leaders hold their peoples hostage to military-terrorist bloc — Russian SC
Yury Kokov said that a policy of 'double standards' is widely applied, where the same radical group can be recognized as a terrorist one day and a fighter for democracy the next
Read more
Russia, China interested in developing energy cooperation
The participants of the meeting also shared views on cooperation within international organizations such as APEC, the SCO, and BRICS
Read more
Russia expresses readiness for contacts regarding Ukrainian settlement — Turkish MFA
Hakan Fidan highlighted that beyond a fundamental willingness to negotiate, the specific negotiating positions are also crucial
Read more
Tourist arrivals in Russia rising despite EU restrictions — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, more and more tourists from China, Arab countries and Persian Gulf countries are visiting Russian cities
Read more
Russia concerned by South Korea’s expanding military cooperation with NATO — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with South Korean Ambassador to Moscow Lee Seok Bae
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke calls chief engineer killing breach of nuclear facilities safety principle
Nuclear facilities "should always remain beyond politics and violence," the statement read
Read more
Ukraine supports Turkey's security initiatives in Black Sea — Fidan
The Turkish foreign minister emphasized that "the war impacts every sector," but Turkey advocates for a focused, separate approach to addressing security of navigation and energy supplies
Read more
Messi named Man of the Match in World Cup semifinal win over England
Argentina's forward provided two assists
Read more
North battlegroup liberates 50 settlements since start of year
During the first half of July, the group established control over five settlements: Ukrainskoye, Losevka, Zemlyaniy Yar, Petro-Ivanovka, Bachevsk
Read more
International Handball Federation allows Russian teams to participate in tournaments
The IHF said that full reintegration may require a transition period for both Russian and Belarusian teams and officials
Read more
What we know about detention of man who planned sabotage at oil company in Russia’s Yugra
The detainee has confessed to plotting a terrorist attack on an oil company in Nyagan
Read more
Russian, Myanmar special forces hold joint skills demonstration — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry specified that during the training, the servicemen of the two countries used FPV drones and the Kurier ground robotic system
Read more
Von der Leyen, Vucic, Sandu, other leaders arrive in Kiev
They are expected to meet with Zelensky and participate in the Southeast European summit
Read more
Auterion, Skyfall to deliver 50,000 AI-powered Shrike FPV drones to Ukraine
The enterprise noted that the procurement is being financed by an unnamed NATO member in Europe
Read more
US Air Force aircraft twice attack Iranian port of Sirik in Strait of Hormuz — TV
No information on casualties has been reported
Read more
Iranian military says attacks on US bases to continue until ‘ultimate victory’
The IRGC has launched six drone attacks on US bases in the Middle East
Read more
NATO, EU use radical tools of international terrorism — Russian Security Council
Deputy Secretary Yury Kokov noted that the use of violent methods for their own purposes has become "common practice for Anglo-Saxon financial elites"
Read more
New Russia-Ukraine prisoner swaps on deck, Kiev’s terror: ombudswoman’s key statements
Human rights commissioners are a "major shield protecting human rights" in Russia, Yana Lantratova said
Read more
Civil unrest in Ukraine may escalate to armed protest against Zelensky, Russian MP warns
Leonid Ivlev cited the recent government reshuffle, the forced mobilization to the Ukrainian army, mass losses of untrained soldiers on the front line, and the concealment of corrupt officials by Zelensky as reasons behind potential unrest in Ukraine
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about death of Zaporozhye nuke chief engineer from Ukrainian strike
On July 15, Ukraine struck a service vehicle of the nuclear power plant with a drone, killing Alexander Yakovlev and his driver
Read more
Spring draft brings 141,000 conscripts into Russian Armed Forces
The spring conscription campaign has concluded, the Defense Ministry says
Read more
Russian forces target logistical chains supplying Ukraine with weapons — MP
Russia is thereby responding to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks on Russian regions, Leonid Ivlev said
Read more
EU ambassadors fail to agree on 21st package of anti-Russia sanctions — source
Negotiations have been postponed until next week
Read more
Russian troops advance northeast of Svyatogorsk in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the combat conditions are the most intense in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area
Read more
West to justify killing of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant chief engineer — Duma deputy
Mikhail Sheremet says the IAEA will "again take an ambivalent blurred position" on the incident
Read more
US launches second wave of strikes on Iran — CENTCOM
The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP engineer was killed with help of NATO intelligence — expert
America also provides intelligence and personal data on those to be eliminated, Vitaly Kiselev said
Read more
Poland plans to introduce 'pre-war state' regime
As the news portal notes, the "pre-war state" regime will allow Poland to begin troop deployments, receive allied forces, and prepare infrastructure for possible military operations
Read more
EU defense spending nearing pre-World War II levels, Russian diplomat says
According to various estimates, planned defense-industrial spending in some member states is approaching the levels seen on the eve of World War II," Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
Russian forces systematically push Ukrainian troops from Omelnik — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Russian troops are particularly successful in advancing in the areas of Novoselovka and Verkhnyaya Tersa
Read more
Ukrainian military uses Grad multiple rocket launcher to attack Russia’s Bryansk Region
The attack killed a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother
Read more
Kiev regime’s reshuffle is of little significance to Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that resolving the situation and ensuring its interests were more important things for Russia
Read more
US not to conduct ground operation to change Iran’s government — Vance
According to Vance, the United States is currently striving to ensure the unhindered transportation of oil and gas, as well as "to keep the Iranians from having a nuclear weapons program and using the tools of diplomacy and military power to accomplish that."
Read more
US airstrikes in Iran kill 35 over past day, authorities say
Health Ministry Spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said that the number of killed citizens could rise
Read more
Protests over defense minister’s dismissal spread across 14 Ukrainian cities
The largest rally is taking place in Kiev, where hundreds have gathered near the government quarter
Read more
Iran has no plans to negotiate with US, focused on defense — agency
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian long-range UAV storage sites in past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,450 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Rostec unveils Pautina system for protection of industry facilities from drones
The state corporation said that the Pautina is capable of protecting facilities over 25 meters high and of any size
Read more
Europe sees no foul in Russian civilian killings — permanent representative to OSCE
Europe is ready not only to ignore the manifestations of neo-Nazism in Ukraine, but also to "dust off" its own Nazi ideology, Dmitry Polyansky pointed out
Read more
Russian troops trying to eliminate pocket of resistance in DPR — official
Igor Kimakovsky added that Russian forces are expanding their zone of control near Konstantinovka from the west and east, particularly near the Dolgaya Balka settlement
Read more
Russian defense chief orders to refine hardware-software to assess UAV crews
Andrey Belousov emphasized the importance of innovations for better assessment of UAV crews’ performance
Read more
Pentagon blocks publication of F-35 fighter jet program report — Bloomberg
This is the first year that the acquisition reviews has been determined to contain CUI information and be restricted from public release
Read more
Mutual tourism of Russia and China grows at double-digit rates — Lavrov
The foreign minister says that the increase has been significantly supported by the existing visa-free travel regime between the two countries
Read more
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Center
The head of the formation’s department of unmanned systems forces reported to Andrey Belousov that the battlegroup had fully formed new units of unmanned systems forces and provided them with the necessary resources
Read more
Sergey Koretsky appointed Ukraine’s new prime minister
A total of 289 lawmakers supported the decision
Read more
Millions sign online petition demanding Argentina be booted from World Cup
The petition claims that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and the Argentininan national team
Read more
Long-range Ukrainian strikes possible only with Western help — Russian Security Council
Deputy Secretary Yury Kokov says that in particular, Kiev receives technical support in reconnaissance, targeting, and logistics
Read more
Those plotting 'new campaign' against Russia should remember lessons of history — MFA
Maria Zakharova advised them to stop deluding themselves into believing they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
Read more
Ukraine's killing of ZNPP chief engineer another attempt to threaten plant's safety — MFA
The ministry noted that the extreme danger of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' presence near the Zaporozhye NPP is now more evident than ever
Read more
Russian forces approach several Ukrainian positions near Slavyansk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin added that Slavyansk is located in a lowland relative to these positions
Read more