Further strikes unlikely to change Iran’s stance — former US intelligence officer

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. Further US strikes are unlikely to force Iran to change its position or make major concessions, Jonathan Panikoff, who served as deputy national intelligence officer for the Near East at the US National Intelligence Council from 2015 to 2020, said.

"There’s no reason to believe that this latest set of attacks or whatever the president has in mind will compel the Iranians to change their thinking," he told Reuters. "It’s perhaps more likely to harden their position, Panikoff added.

On July 8, the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The United States claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.