Kiev sees second consecutive day of protests over defense minister's dismissal

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Several dozen people have gathered on Kiev's Ivan Franko Square near the government quarter to protest the dismissal of Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov, according to a live broadcast by Kiev-24.

The demonstrators are holding cardboard signs in support of Fyodorov and against Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky, chanting "Shame!"

On Thursday, more than 1,000 people took part in protest rallies against Fyodorov's dismissal in at least 18 Ukrainian cities, including Kiev and Lvov.

Fyodorov was dismissed amid a conflict with Syrsky, after calling for his replacement. In addition, Fyodorov failed to fulfill his promise to reform territorial recruitment centers during his six months as defense chief.