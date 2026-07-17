Five bridges targeted by US strikes in Iran’s Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni — Fars

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. The US armed forces have delivered strikes on five bridges in the Iranian port city of Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, the Fars news agency reported.

Earlier reports said seven people were killed and nine wounded by US strikes on the city.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency has reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The cities of Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, Bandar Lengeh and Veysian, as well as Iranshahr Airport, also came under attack.