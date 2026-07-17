Russian stock market rises at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is rising at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate turned higher after declining at the opening of trading.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.09%, to 2,024.47 and 814.16 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 3.68 kopecks against the ruble compared with the previous session's close, to 11.546 rubles.

By 10:16 Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its gains, reaching 2,031.3 points (+0.45%), while the RTS index stood at 817.06 points (+0.45%). Meanwhile, the yuan turned higher, rising to 11.5855 rubles (+0.1 kopecks).