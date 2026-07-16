MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The corruption of former United States President Joe Biden lies at the core of the conflict in Ukraine, Kirill Dmitriev, the special representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, wrote on the social network X.

"Biden’s corruption is at the core of the Ukrainian conflict. Just ask Hunter," he stated.

Dmitriev thus commented on the intention of United States Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna to organize hearings that, in her words, would demonstrate money laundering by Ukraine and Kiev's support for Joe Biden's campaign in the 2024 American elections.