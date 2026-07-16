No deadline for US Senate consideration of bill on sanctions against Russia — Axios

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. There is no deadline yet for consideration of the bill on new US sanctions against Russia in the US Senate, Axios portal said.

"The legislation, which would impose 100% secondary tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas, now appears to have the votes it needs to pass the Senate. The biggest remaining hurdle is getting floor time," the story reads.

According to the portal, there are at least 61 co-sponsors, enough for its passage. According to the story, US President Donald Trump has stopped short of fully endorsing the legislation, but he has signaled he's open to signing it.

On July 14, the US leader called the chances of passing this bill high, but at the same time argued that some of the key provisions of the document had not been discussed with him and he should consider them.

The document was presented in early April 2025 by a bipartisan group of members of the US Senate. The key initiators were Senators Lindsey Graham (on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists), who died suddenly on July 11, and Richard Blumenthal. The initiative included secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners. On July 14, a bipartisan group of lawmakers presented an updated bill, where the duties that the United States can impose on third countries for the purchase of Russian oil and gas were reduced to 100% for the five main buyers, compared with 500% proposed in the previous version.