US delivers missile strike on Iran’s Bandar Lengeh — Mehr

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. The Iranian port city of Bandar Lengeh has sustained a missile attack of the US armed forces, Iran’s Mehr news agency said.

Attack on another city, Veysian, was reported as well. Details of both strikes are unknown at this point.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency had reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The cities of Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, as well as Iranshahr Airport, also came under attack.