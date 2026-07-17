Iranian drones attack US air base in Bahrain — Tasnim

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. The Iranian armed forces have delivered drone strikes on a US military base with helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft in Bahrain, the Tasnim news agency said.

The report said the attack came as part of Iran’s military operation against US bases in the Middle East in response to continued US attacks on Iran.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry of Bahrain said Civil defense sirens had been activated in the country, and advised residents to take shelter in protected spaces.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency had reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The cities of Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, as well as Iranshahr Airport, also came under attack.