Russia helps African countries learn arms use to strengthen defenses — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is supporting African countries in learning to use military equipment to strengthen their defenses, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told TASS.

"Russia is assisting African countries in developing their defensive potential. Everyone knows that the Africa Corps units are deployed in Mali and other countries of the Confederation of Sahel States. They train local troops in the use of military equipment and military hardware, thereby helping to strengthen the defensive power and military potential of these countries," the senior diplomat said.

According to him, Russia is also expanding military-technical cooperation with many African countries, in particular with Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.