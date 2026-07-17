Hybrid war launched against Russia, targeting mainly children — ombudsman

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. An all-out hybrid information war is being waged against Russia, and one of its main blows is aimed at the youth and children, said Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova.

"Young people often do not fully understand what it means to serve the Fatherland, and why this value is so important. Today, a sheer hybrid information war has been unleashed against our country. And, of course, one of its main attacks is directed specifically against our children and our youth," she said at the All-Russian conference "Service to the Fatherland as a Vocation of Youth."

Lantratova said that service to the Fatherland and, in general, responsibility for the fate of the country are among Russia’s traditional spiritual and moral values. According to the ombudsman, this is reflected in everyday and honest work, in responsibility for people, and in the willingness to benefit their country and their people every day.

"And this is a small but important feat that everyone can accomplish every day," Lantratova concluded.