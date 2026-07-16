Fire breaks out at Iranian airport after US attack — IRIB

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. A fire broke out at Iran’s Iranshahr Airport as a result of an attack by the US armed forces, and one person was wounded, the IRIB broadcaster said.

The airport has been disconnected from the power grid. The fire has already been contained.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency had reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The cities of Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, as well as Iranshahr Airport, also came under attack.