Mobile groups of Strategic Missile Forces receive new vehicles — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the delivery of UAZ cross-country vehicles outfitted with machine gun mounts to units of the Strategic Missile Forces.

According to the statement, these UAZ vehicles have been assigned to the mobile fire support groups within the Strategic Missile Forces and are equipped with 12.7-millimeter machine gun mounts. They are intended to bolster a variety of counter-drone operations, enhancing the units' tactical capabilities.

The deployment of this new equipment has significantly improved the mobility and responsiveness of the units, enabling faster reaction times to emerging threats and reducing the time required to reach firing positions and shift locations. Additionally, all Strategic Missile Force units now possess advanced means for detecting and neutralizing aerial targets, including systems for countering drones and radio-electronic warfare equipment.