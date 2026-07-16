US attacks rail hub in Iran — YJC

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. The US military attacked a rail hub in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, the YJC news agency reported.

According to the report, two people were wounded as a result of the attack.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency had reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The cities of Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, as well as Iranshahr Airport, also came under attack.