Rostec supplies troops with batch of Kornet antitank weapons system

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. High Precision Systems holding (part of the Rostec corporation) has delivered another batch of remote launchers and missiles for the Kornet anti-tank guided missile system (ATGM), the state corporation’s press service reported.

"Rostec’s High Precision Systems holding has supplied another batch of remote launchers and missiles for the Kornet anti-tank missile system," the press service said.

It noted that the Kornet ATGM is extensively used by the military. It has hit such targets as the Leopard and Challenger tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and other Western-made armored vehicles. It is fitted with a remote control, allowing the operator to remain away from the launcher and keep safe. The system is deployable from a wide variety of platforms. It can be used from various shelters and mounted on cars, buggies, and ATVs.

"This system remains one of the most sought-after in the military for a reason. It combines high precision, reliability, and firepower. Modern enemy tanks, including those equipped with dynamic armor, actually have no chance to survive in case of an encounter with the Kornet system. It has destroyed enemy vehicles in thousands. And the versatility of the Kornet ATGM developed by our High-Precision Systems allows it to be used to destroy fortifications, command posts, and small, moving targets. For instance, the Kornet effectively destroys unmanned aerial vehicles," said Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec’s Armament Cluster and board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises.