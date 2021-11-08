Greek top diplomat says discussed upcoming PM’s visit to Moscow with Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday he spoke over the phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss bilateral relations ahead of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Russia.

"I had an extensive phone conversation with Russia FM S.Lavrov. Focus on bilateral relations ahead of

Prime minister’s visit to Moscow on 8 December, as well as on developments in the Mediterranean region," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Mitsotakis’ visit was announced by Greece’s Proto Thema newspaper on November 5. According to the newspaper, it will be a brief visit and the prime minister will return home on the same day.