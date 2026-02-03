Russia's overnight strikes do big damage to Ukrainian power grid

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s power system lost at least 700 MW of capacity following Russia's overnight attacks on generating plants.

According to Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov, the TPP-5 power plant in the city was damaged. Its capacity is 540 MW.

The Strana newspaper reported that TPP-4, which supplies electricity to districts on the left bank of the Dnieper River, was damaged in Kiev. Its capacity is relatively small at 140 MW. However, Kiev’s main power sources, 700 MW capacity TPP-5 and 750 MW TPP-6, were damaged in early January. There have been no reports so far of their return to operation, even partially.

According to the energy holding company DTEK, a power facility in the Dnepropetrovsk Region was also damaged, although it remains unclear which of them was affected.

On January 16, Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine’s power system capacity stood at about 11 GW at the time. As a result of the explosions during the night and morning of February 3, capacity has dropped by more than 5% Meanwhile, amid the severe cold currently gripping Ukraine, the power system requires around 18 GW of capacity.