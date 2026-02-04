Social network X says searches in Paris office baseless, denies all accusations

NEW YORK, February 4. /TASS/. The top management of the X social network views searches in its Paris office as baseless and strongly rejects any illegal actions on its part.

"The allegations underlying today’s raid are baseless and X categorically denies any wrongdoing. Today’s staged raid reinforces our conviction that this investigation distorts French law, circumvents due process, and endangers free speech. X is committed to defending its fundamental rights and the rights of its users. We will not be intimidated by the actions of French judicial authorities today," the company’s Global Government Affairs department said in a statement on X.

Earlier, French offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X were raided by Paris prosecutors, Europol and a cybercrime unit.

According to AFP, the investigation against the social network was launch in January 2025, following complaints about the work of its algorithms and its integrated Grok chatbot, which allegedly generated explicit materials and denied Holocaust.