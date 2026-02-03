Russia never refused contacts with German partners — embassy

BERLIN, February 3. /TASS/. Russia has never refused "constructive contacts" with its German partners, and the decision to sever or freeze the ties was the sole decision of the German authorities, the Russian embassy said, commenting on the statements by chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Wolfgang Ischinger.

"We were surprised to learn from chairman of the Munich Security Policy Conference, Mr. Wolfgang Ischinger, that the Russian side allegedly shows no interest in participating in the conference, and the Russian embassy does not send applications for participation. We remind you that the embassy did not apply to the MSC secretariat with any applications until 2022, but only forwarded invitations to Russian representatives in accordance with established practice," it said in a statement.

"The Russian side, including the Russian embassy in Berlin, has never refused 'constructive contacts' with German partners," the diplomatic mission said. The severance or freezing of political, interparliamentary, interdepartmental and inter-social ties, as indicated in the Russian embassy, was "the sole decision of the German authorities as part of the notorious ‘change of epochs.’ This course has been continued by the current federal government of Germany. For our part, we are always ready for contacts and dialogue, including personally with Mr. Wolfgang Ischinger at any time convenient for him."

Earlier, Ischinger told DPA news agency that Russia allegedly shows no interest in participating in the Munich Security Conference, and the Russian embassy in Berlin does not send applications for participation. According to the head of the forum, this allegedly shows "a complete lack of interest in constructive negotiations."

The Munich Conference was founded in 1962 by German publicist Ewald von Kleist as a meeting of representatives of the defense departments of the NATO member countries. Since 1999, it has been attended by politicians and military personnel from Central and Eastern European countries, as well as business representatives. Numerous informal and personal meetings of politicians are traditionally held within the framework of the forum. Russia has participated in the forum since the late 1990s. In recent years, its official representatives have not participated in the conference, which this year will be held on February 13-15.