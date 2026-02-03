Inflation managed to be lowered to 5.6% by 2025 year-end — Putin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The inflation figure in Russia dropped to 5.6% in late 2025, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on economic matters.

"While the rise in prices totaled 9.5% in 2024, this indicator was managed to be lowered to 5.6% as of the end of the last year," the head of state said.

"We understand how important is the moderate, predictable price dynamics for the welfare of Russian families, for operation of plants and organizations, for public finances and for the investment process, for investment plans," the Russian leader stressed.