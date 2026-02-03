KALININGRAD, February 3. /TASS/. Russia defends its interests in the international arena in a meaningful way, based on historical experience, and it will be heard, head of the National Center for Historical Memory, member of the Civic Chamber Yelena Malysheva told a press conference at the regional information center "TASS Kaliningrad".

"The position that the Russian Federation is currently defending in the international arena, and it is doing it in a deeply meaningful way, because we rely on our own historical experience, understanding our historical priorities, and it will be heard even more," she said.

According to her, there is still work to be done in this direction. "Of course, it is necessary to unite people with a civilized perception of historical processes and the world order in general, which should exist," Malysheva said.

Referring to today's cooperation with Germany, which has historically been closely linked to the Kaliningrad Region, Malysheva said it has changed. "Yes, it has definitely changed, contacts and interaction today at the conceptual level, I would say, cannot be implemented. When is a good interaction built? When there is an understanding, when, as the youth would say, they are on the same wavelength, when there is a general assessment not only of modern events, but also an understanding of the origins of modern events, that is, a general historical assessment, and if there is none?" said Malysheva. According to her, these contacts have become largely impossible. "There is not only institutional destruction here, but, of course, there is also such a completely different vector perception of values," the historian said.

Malysheva noted that at the same time, "there is a place for people's diplomacy, scientific diplomacy." According to her, there are fellow historians who stand on the position of "objective historical knowledge, understand the origins and the result of fascination with Nazism and connivance to Nazism. It is precisely in the field of such a civilized exchange of opinions and scientific diplomacy that connections are present today, and they are being built anew somewhere.".