Russian national accused of terrorism extradited from Morocco

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A Russian citizen wanted internationally on charges of terrorist crimes has been extradited from Morocco to Moscow, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

"Accompanied by officers from the Russian Interior Ministry’s Interpol National Central Bureau and the Federal Penitentiary Service, a Russian citizen accused of terrorist crimes has been extradited from the Kingdom of Morocco. According to investigators, in 2012 the perpetrator traveled to Syria and joined an armed group that later became part of a terrorist organization," she said.

According to Volk, a criminal case has been opened under Articles 208 and 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code. The accused fled abroad and was placed on an international wanted list. As a result of cooperation through Interpol channels, foreign partners provided information about the arrest of the wanted individual in Morocco.

"Today, at Casablanca airport, the suspect was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for transfer to Moscow," the Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the accused had joined the illegal armed group Jaysh al-Muhajirin wal-Ansar, which is banned in Russia and later became part of the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra, also banned in Russia.