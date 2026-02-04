Ukrainian negotiating team arrives in Abu Dhabi — media

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Kiev’s representatives have landed in Abu Dhabi for the second round of negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement, The Insider reported.

According to the publication, the talks are set to start shortly. The second round of the trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is scheduled for February 4 and 5. The Novosti Live news outlet reports that both trilateral and bilateral meetings with the US are expected to take place.

The first round of the security consultations was held on January 23—24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov led the Ukrainian part of the working group.