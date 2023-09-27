Investment diamond market in Russia can grow at double-digit rates — Alrosa

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Alrosa diamond mining company expects the investment diamond market to grow at a "double-digit rate" in the coming years, Dmitry Amelkin, head of Alrosa's strategic projects and analytics center, told TASS ahead of the Moscow Financial Forum.

"Provided that the zero VAT rate on the purchase of diamonds remains, we expect that the investment diamond market may well grow at double-digit rates in the coming years," Amelkin said.

He noted that investing in diamonds is a physical asset that has long-term growth potential, a high concentration of value per unit of weight and relatively low volatility.

According to Amelkin, the optimal planning horizon for this type of investment is at least several years.

"Judging from past experience, the demand for polished diamonds reacts rather weakly to external shocks and recovers quickly. But the optimal planning horizon for investing in polished diamonds is at least several years," the Alrosa representative noted.

