Wildberries eyeing pickup points with ‘smart issue’ of orders

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Wildberries is considering application of a technology of the "smart issue" of orders and plans to launch the first pickup point of this kind in Skolkovo, CEO of the Russian online retailer Tatiana Bakalchuk told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are already looking to pickup points with the ‘smart issue’ - such technology is to simplify as much as possible and expedite the order issue process. Such a ‘pickup point of the future’ will be upgraded in Skolkovo soon and we will definitely inform about that," the chief executive said.

At the moment, Wildberries has more than 42,000 pickup points. "We are always interested in increasing the number of points of our presence," she added.