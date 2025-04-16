300 kg of drugs worth over a billion rubles seized in Russia’s Urals city

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement agencies have disrupted the operation of a drug laboratory producing over 500 kilograms of narcotic substances per month and confiscated over 300 kilograms of synthetic drugs worth over a billion rubles in the Chelyabinsk Region, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said, noting that this amount is a record for the region.

According to her, the lab was located in a garage in Magnitogorsk, one of the largest cities in the region. "During the inspection, law enforcement officers uncovered more than 240 kilograms of synthetic narcotic substances, as well as chemical compounds and lab equipment for producing it. In total, officers seized over 300 kilograms of drugs," the spokeswoman wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to Volk, experts believe that the lab generated over 500 kilograms of drugs per month. They also valued the seized drugs and chemical compounds at a billion rubles.

The spokeswoman also said that four people have been detained under Articles 30 and 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Illegal manufacture, sale or dispatch of narcotic drugs"). These four people are a lab assistant and three delivery people.