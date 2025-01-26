Hamas accuses Israel of violating Gaza ceasefire agreement

CAIRO, January 26. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip by continuing to prevent displaced persons from returning to the northern part of the enclave.

"Hamas and mediators are monitoring Israel's actions, which prohibit displaced persons from returning from southern Gaza to their homes in the north - this constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement," the movement said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Hamas also noted that it hopes, along with mediators, "to reach a solution that would allow displaced persons to return" to the northern regions of Gaza.