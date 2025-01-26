Belarus presidential election now valid — CEC

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. More than 50% of voters have cast their ballots in the Belarusian presidential election, meaning it has been declared valid, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Alexey Bashan, stated.

The turnout at the presidential election in Belarus as of 2 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT) amounted to 66.41%, the secretary of the Central Election Commission of the republic, Yelena Baldovskaya, said.

According to her, 56.61% of citizens voted in Minsk, 72.86% - in the Brest Region, 65.12% - in the Vitebsk Region, 72.92% - in the Gomel Region, 60.60% - in the Grodno Region, 63.73% - in the Minsk Region and 71.89% - in the Mogilev Region.