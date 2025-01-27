Russia, China set to realize ambitious cooperation plans in 2025 — Russian ambassador

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and China will put into practice even more ambitious plans to strengthen their cooperation this year, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said with confidence.

"I'm sure that together with Chinese partners we will realize even more ambitious plans to further consolidate our friendship and cooperation," the Russian diplomat said in a message of greetings on Chinese New Year published in the Global Times.

In 2025, Russia and China will "widely celebrate" the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Victory of the Chinese people in the War of Resistance against Japanese aggression, Morgulov specified. "As President Putin stated, 'We were together then, and we are together now,'" he added.

Also this year, the Russia-China Year of Culture project will be consistently continued, Morgulov continued, saying that audiences in both countries will have "a lot of opportunities to enjoy performances of world class arts masters." "No doubt, this year will bring us even more unforgettable cultural experiences," he concluded.