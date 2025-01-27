Swedish Prosecution Authority detains ship over recent cable damage in Baltic Sea

STOCKHOLM, January 27. /TASS/. Sweden has launched an investigation into alleged sabotage after a communication cable between Sweden and Latvia was damaged in the Baltic Sea and detained a ship suspected of the alleged crime, the Prosecution Authority said.

"A preliminary investigation has been launched into a possible serious sabotage after alleged damage to a communication cable between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea. The vessel suspected of committing the sabotage was detained by decision of the Prosecution Authority," the statement said.

"We are currently conducting an investigation, so I cannot disclose details. Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including the National Operations Department (NOA), the Coast Guard and the Armed Forces. I can say that the Swedish authorities are now working intensively and jointly to investigate the incident," Public Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.

Latvia's State Radio and Television Center (LVRTC) reported on January 26 that the undersea fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden had been damaged by an external impact. According to the center, the data transmission monitoring system detected interruptions on the Ventspils-Gotland section. The LVRTC informed the Latvian Navy about the incident. The Latvian servicemen in turn informed NATO allies, including Sweden, about the incident.