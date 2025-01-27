Belarusian Interior Minister says country never had such calm election before

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. Belarus has never seen such a calm presidential election and campaign, Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov said.

"I would like to thank my compatriots for their law-abiding behavior. Despite the attempts to distort the situation from abroad, we have never had such a calm election and campaign. This is proven by the numbers and, above all, by the people," he said.

Kubrakov clarified that "there have been no violations of public order in the election campaign venues." "Today the situation is under full control and we do not expect any incidents," the minister added.