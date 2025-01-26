PM Pashinyan gave up on Karabakh himself, destroying Armenia now — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is destroying his country by courting the European Union, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told journalists after casting his vote in the presidential election.

"They have now started courting the European Union. Listen, this is a very dangerous game. He (Pashinyan - TASS) will destroy Armenia, calm him down over there," the Belarusian leader said.

He also commented on accusations from the Armenian side that Minsk allegedly supported Baku during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "Pashinyan himself gave up on Nagorno-Karabakh, even though at that moment [Azerbaijani President] Ilham [Aliyev] was ready to agree that it would be a territory where Armenia would have significant influence," Lukashenko noted.