Transnistrian leader dismisses Zelensky’s proposal on coal supplies as unserious

CHISINAU, January 27. /TASS/. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky has dismissed Vladimir Zelensky’s proposal to supply Ukrainian coal to Moldova's main power plant as unserious and unfeasible.

"All this speculation about them supplying coal to this power plant doesn't come from a serious place. Let me clarify: our power plant operates on anthracite coal. Ukraine is offering coal that is incompatible with our plant’s technology. Retrofitting even a single unit under optimal conditions, which we currently lack, would take about a year and cost approximately €50 million," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Krasnoselsky, Ukrainian specialists visited the Moldovan power plant and are aware of its specifics. They should have informed Zelensky about this, he added.