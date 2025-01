MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he discusses the future with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, but there has been no talk of merging the two countries into one state.

"Yes, we discuss how we will live, how we will cooperate," Lukashenko told journalists after casting his vote in the presidential election.

"But there has been no talk about us merging into a single state," Lukashenko remarked.