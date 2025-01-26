MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Ukrainian delegation, along with Vladimir Zelensky, was "showing off to the fullest extent" both while preparing for and during the talks with Russia in 2022, thereby delaying the meeting.

"Zelensky was showing off to fullest extent. We agreed to hold the first meeting in Gomel, at 11 a.m., but they arrived only at night. Frankly speaking, I was already holding the Russians in place. <...> And they arrived just by nightfall! It was always like that. Then they said: 'No, it's dangerous here in Gomel, the Russian border is nearby. We want to go to Bialowieza Forest.' I organized it there. We did two tours. 'We'll go to Istanbul.' All right, guys. Go wherever you want - Kazakhstan, Istanbul, but don't stop negotiations!" Lukashenko said, talking to journalists after casting his vote in the election of the head of state.