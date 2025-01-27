Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 58 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, January 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 58 munitions in the past 24 hours, injuring a civilian, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, 14 munitions were fired in three bombardments and five drones were launched against the town of Graivoron, the settlement of Gorkovsky, the villages of Bezymeno and Novostroyevka-Pervaya, with one drone shot down by air defenses. Yesterday, a woman turned to a medical facility with a mine blast injury after an UAV dropped an explosive on the night of January 26," the governor said, adding that the attack damaged a private house, a car, gas and electricity supply lines.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military launched 19 munitions and eight UAVs against the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging an infrastructural facility. The Shebekinsky district was attacked by nine munitions and five Ukrainian drones. In the village of Murom, a shell hit a temple setting its dome ablaze, which was completely destroyed by fire, the governor said.

The Belgorodsky district came under an attack by eight munitions and nine Ukrainian drones, which damaged a minivan. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by eight munitions and seven drones, with no casualties or damage reported, he specified.

In the Borisovsky district, Ukrainian UAVs dropped six explosives on two localities, damaging three private households. In the Krasnogvardeisky district, two Ukrainian drones attacked two villages, damaging five private houses and gas and electricity supply lines, he said.

In the Ivnyansky district, the village of Novenkoye was attacked by one Ukrainian drone. Also, air defenses shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV over Belgorod, with no casualties or damage reported, the governor said.