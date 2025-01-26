OSCE ODIHR loses image of independent election observer — Russian senator

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE ODIHR) has lost its reputation as an independent election observer, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told reporters at the opening of a polling station in Minsk during the Belarus presidential election.

"No observation mission has the right to monopolize election observation. Our Western neighbors have tried to dominate this monopoly by claiming that the OSCE ODIHR is almost the only body with the right to assess elections. <...> In my view, the OSCE/ODIHR has lost its reputation as an independent and objective observer," Kosachev said.

Kosachev also added that the sovereignty of Belarus causes irritation in the West.

"It is quite obvious that the West is irritated by the sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus," he told reporters in response to a TASS question about the criticism of the election by Western nations.

Belarus presidential election

All conditions for the free expression of will in the presidential election in Belarus have been ensured, and the organization of the election process can be rated A+, Kosachev noted.

"We can only express sincere gratitude to those who organized these elections in accordance with the interests of voters. We can also offer our praise because the work that has been done here is very serious. We can rate it with an A+," he told reporters.

"All conditions for the free expression of will in the presidential election in the Republic of Belarus have been provided," Kosachev emphasized.