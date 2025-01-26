US unable to force Russia acting in American interests regarding Ukraine — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday he was convinced that the United States would not be able to force Russia acing in the US interests regarding the ongoing developments in Ukraine.

"We must be taking everything into account today, including Russia’s stance because we can go nowhere without it," Lukashenko said speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the presidential election.

"The United States will not persuade Russia [into acting in line with Washington's interests], it will never force [Russian President Vladimir] Putin into this," the Belarusian president added.

Lukashenko also stated that he assesses the chances of peace in Ukraine as 50/50.

"I believe [peace] is possible, but I give it a 50/50 chance," he told reporters after casting his vote in the presidential election.

Lukashenko added that he is awaiting decisions from US President Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine, noting that such decisions might involve an "illogical" step compared to Washington's traditional policy.