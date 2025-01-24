Slovakia refuses to let EU take lead as biggest Kiev backer if US exits — top diplomat

PRAGUE, January 24. /TASS/. Bratislava will not let the European Union shoulder the burden of military aid to Ukraine should US President Donald Trump withdraw support for Kiev, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said in an interview with the TASR news agency.

"Let's wait for him [US President Donald Trump] to present a plan to resolve this conflict. We are all for that. If some countries from the European Union decide to continue supporting Ukraine militarily, that's their business, but we refuse to let the European Union take over the [financial] burden," the top Slovak diplomat said, commenting on the possibility that Trump will abandon support for Ukraine.

Blanar reminded that Washington is the biggest supporter of Ukraine "both financially and militarily." The Slovak foreign minister emphasized that there is no one thing that will put an end to the Ukrainian conflict, such as Kiev regaining control over all the territories it has lost. Blanar also said that Bratislava favors the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement and the start of peace talks as soon as possible, and will only provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine until that happens.