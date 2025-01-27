Hamas ready for dialogue with US — movement

RABAT, January 27. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement is ready for dialogue with the US authorities, senior Hamas political leader Abu Marzouk told the Al Arabiya TV channel.

"We are ready for dialogue with the United States. [US leader Donald] Trump is a serious president," he emphasized. "The Gaza agreement would not have been reached without Trump's special envoy [to the Middle East] Steve Witkoff," the Hamas official pointed out.

"The position of the Hamas leadership is this: we are open to dialogue with all parties except Israel," Abu Marzouk pointed out.