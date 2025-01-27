Russia, China to unlock rich cooperation potential in 2025 — ambassador

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and China will further unlock the potential of bilateral practical cooperation in 2025, Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"I am confident that this year will also see our countries further reveal the rich potential of practical cooperation in all areas," the Russian diplomat said in a congratulatory message published in the Global Times newspaper on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (this time falling on January 29).

Morgulov emphasized that economic ties between Russia and China "demonstrate impressive dynamism." In particular, he cited Chinese Customs statistics, according to which trade turnover between Russia and China amounted to $244.8 billion in 2024.

"For the second consecutive year, the goal set by the two Heads of State to reach the $200 billion mark in mutual trade has been significantly surpassed," the ambassador added.