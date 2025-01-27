Colombia imposes retaliatory tariffs on US goods — president

MEXICO, January 27. /TASS/. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that he would impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

"I have instructed the Foreign Trade Minister to raise tariffs on imports from the US by 25%," the Colombian president wrote on his X page.

"US goods whose prices will increase must be replaced with domestically produced goods, and the government will assist in this," Petro added.

He also pointed out that the Foreign Trade Ministry should help direct Colombian exports to other countries around the world. "Our exports must expand. I invite all Colombian communities abroad to participate in the promotion of our products," Petro emphasized.

On Sunday, Petro ordered that US planes carrying Colombians deported from the North American country be barred from landing in Colombia. In response, US President Donald Trump said his administration would impose a 25% trade tariff on imports from Colombia because the country's authorities refused to accept a flight carrying illegal migrants.