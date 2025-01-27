Baltics, Moldova, Ukraine sold their sovereignty for cheap, Russian senator says

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. Baltic countries, Moldova and Ukraine have sold their sovereignty to the West for cheap, Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker and coordinator of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly’s mission to the Belarusian presidential election Konstantin Kosachev told reporters.

"Just a couple of decades ago, when we, the countries of the post-Soviet space, only began to think about the issue of sovereignty <...>, our political rivals seized the observation over elections and, accordingly, the assessment of elections," Kosachev said.

According to him, the West essentially tried to monopolize evaluating the situation in other countries. The senator noted that gradually the West not only began to assess the elections but the political system itself in any given country based on the "friend or foe" principle. "The West unequivocally demanded conceding some of sovereignty. Unfortunately, some were lured by this," he added. "I have to say that out of 15 former Soviet republics, I can name five that quite definitely relinquished their sovereignty and sold it, cheaply at that. The three Baltic republics were the first ones to do so, and quite recently, unfortunately, this was done by Ukraine and Moldova," Kosachev explained.

He stressed that other post-Soviet states must not give up their sovereignty under any circumstances. According to him, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and, lately, Georgia "cannot ever allow any meddling in their domestic affairs."

"Fortunately, Belarus has realized this long time ago. This is something that unites Belarus and Russia. And this is something that they can never comprehend in the West, trying time and again to fashion out of Belarus some kind of a weak link of our integration processes. They are not succeeding," Kosachev added.