North Korea successfully tests sea-launched strategic cruise missile — KCNA

TOKYO, January 26. /TASS/. North Korea has conducted a successful test-launch of a sea-launched strategic cruise missile on January 25, with Kim Jong Un, the country's leader, observing the launch, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The missiles traveled a distance of 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) in approximately 7,500 seconds and hit the targets. Thus, the average flight speed amounted to 720 kilometers per hour (447 mph). The test did not affect the security of the neighboring countries, the news agency noted.

According to the KCNA, the test was part of a "plan to develop the national defensive capacity aimed at increasing the effectiveness of strategic deterrence against potential adversaries in light of the fluctuating security situation in the region."

Kim Jong Un emphasized that Pyongyang will continue to further improve "means of deterring war." "We will always responsibly honor our important mission and responsibilities to protect lasting and permanent peace and stability on the basis of <...> reinforced military forces," he added.