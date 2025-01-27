India maintains ironclad trust with Russia, says ex-ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Over the years, India and Russia have built indestructible relations full of trust, Venkatesh Varma, India's former ambassador to Russia, said at the Russian-Indian conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Being in different parts of the world, Russia and India often face various challenges. We share our approaches to most of today's global problems. They are trying to pit us against each other, but that should never happen," the honorary research fellow of the Vivekananda International Foundation noted.

"We are now living in the post-Cold War era, when the world is falling apart, when it is volatile and unstable <...> However, India-Russia relations have remained strong against these challenges. We should use the trust we have accumulated," he said.

The Valdai Discussion Club was established in September 2004. It brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian studies.

The Vivekananda International Foundation is a New Delhi-based think tank set up with the joint efforts of leading Indian security experts, diplomats, and philanthropists. Its goal is to develop innovative approaches to India's security and well-being that will enable the country to play its role in world affairs.

The first Russian-Indian conference of the Valdai Discussion Club and the Vivekananda International Foundation was held in January 2024 in New Delhi.